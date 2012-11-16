BHS swimmers win meet

Bellefontaine’s swim team defeated Minster and Botkins in a three-team meet Tuesday at the Hilliker YMCA.

Bellefontaine’s Shelby Starkey competes in the 500 freestyle during a tri-meet Tuesday at the Hilliker YMCA. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The Chiefs accumulated 141 points, Minster was second with 112 points and Botkins had 36 points for third.

Amy Fulmer sparked the Chiefs by dropping six seconds off her own 200 individual medley team record with a winning time of 2:16.03.

She added an individual win in the 100 backstroke (58.50).

