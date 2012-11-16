Riverside thrives in OT to beat Indian Lake

A convincing overtime effort by Riverside’s girls basketball locked up a 46-36 victory against visiting Indian Lake on Monday in local hoops action.

Riverside’s Aubrie Stillings, left, drives against Indian Lake’s Kaylee Shelton during their game Monday night at Riverside. (EXAMINER PHOTO | DAULTON MOSBARGER)

The two squads were tied 36-36 at the end of four quarters, but the Pirates went on 10-0 run in the extra period to gain their first win of the season.

Riverside now holds a 1-2 record as the Lakers slip to 2-2.

“I like the way our team played defensively,” said IL head coach Nick Tucci. “Any time you hold a team to 36 points in regulation you are going to give yourself a chance to win.

“The girls made and executed the necessary adjustments to give themselves a chance, but the shots just did not fall. Riverside did a great job limiting our looks and rebounded well. We will learn, regroup and be ready to play at Greenon Wednesday night in our first league game.”

For the full story and game results,

pick up a copy of Tuesday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!