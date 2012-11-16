Raiders jolt Triad for first victory
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Benjamin Logan’s girls basketball team found its rhythm early against host Triad to roll to a 58-33 non-league win Monday night.
The Raiders are now 1-3 overall and the Cardinals move to 1-4.
Ben Logan jumped out to a 15-7 lead after the first quarter and outscored Triad 14-8 in the second quarter. That gave the Raiders a 29-15 cushion at halftime.
In the third quarter, Ben Logan used a 15-11 run to take an 18-point lead at 44-26.
The Raiders closed out the win with a 14-7 effort in the fourth quarter.
