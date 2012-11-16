Chiefs rally in second half to cage Bulldogs

It wasn’t where Bellefontaine’s boys basketball team expected to find itself early in their season opener Friday at Celina.

BHS boys

Bellefontaine’s Jack Clement goes up for a key basket during the team’s second-half comeback against Celina on Friday. Clement scored 15 points in the Chiefs’ 47-44 win. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chiefs trailed 17-7 early in the second quarter, but were able to put together a second-half comeback that showcased the character of its team and gut out a 47-44 victory.

“It was absolutely not the start we wanted,” said BHS first-year head coach Jason Calton. “I don’t know why that was. I don’t know if it was the crowd or because we didn’t get a couple of shots to fall early, but it wasn’t what we expected. We dug ourselves in a hole early.”

