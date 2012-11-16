Raiders sink Pirates, reach title game of own tourney

Benjamin Logan’s boys basketball shook off a nerve-racking start to hold on for a 64-49 win over Riverside Friday and advance to the championship game of its own Tip-Off Classic.

Benjamin Logan’s Cole Jones shoots past Riverside’s Hunter Kreglow during the second half of their game Friday at the Tip-Off Classic. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Raiders now face North Union tonight at 8 p.m. in the finals of the tourney. The Pirates will play Triad in the consolation game at 6 p.m.

Ben Logan found itself in a hole to start the first quarter and trailed 9-3 after two minutes. The Raiders found their composure and never trailed the rest of the game.

“We knew coming in that Riverside is a good team,” said Ben Logan first-year head coach Matt McCurdy. “We knew it would be tough. They came out and were more aggressive than us. We called a time out, the guys calmed down and our guys responded.”

For the full story and game results,

pick up a copy of Saturday's Bellefontaine Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe.

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!