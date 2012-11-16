Tigers bag another big prize

West Liberty-Salem’s girls basketball team put together a very ambitious non-league schedule this season in an effort to be battle tested come tournament time.

For the second straight game, the Tigers knocked off an elite opponent Thursday by fighting off a veteran Kenton Ridge squad 50-45 in a non-league game at WL-Salem High School.

WL-Salem (2-0) beat Ft. Loramie, a regional finalist last season, in Saturday’s season opener.

West Liberty-Salem’s Mikalia McIntosh drives past a Kenton Ridge defender during Thursday’s game at WL-Salem. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

“This win means a ton to the girls,” said WL-Salem head coach Dennis McIntosh. “The girls are excited about the style we are playing. They are playing together as a team. It’s a coach’s dream to have a group that is so unselfish. There are times where they pass up a good shot to get an even better shot for a teammate.”

Cougars1413126 — 45

Tigers1414157—50

Three pointers: Kenton Ridge 1 (Wiley); WL-Salem 7 (Yoder 3, Hollar 2, Day, Lauck). Fouls: Kenton Ridge 12; WL-Salem 8. Turnovers: Kenton Ridge 15: WL-Salem 12. Rebounds: WL-Salem 31 (Shafer 8).