Current scores 41 in Raiders’ loss to USV

Despite a stellar individual effort by Nikki Current, Benjamin Logan’s girls basketball team remained winless Thursday night after falling to visiting Upper Scioto Valley Thursday in non-league action.

Benjamin Logan’s Nikki Current weaves her way through the Upper Scioto Valley defense on the way to a basket Thursday. Current broke her single-season scoring record with 41 points in the Raiders’ 88-61 loss. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The standout junior scored 41 points to break her own single-game scoring record as the Rams wore down the Raiders for an 88-61 victory, leaving Ben Logan 0-3 to start the season.

“Our depth isn’t there like it has been in the past,” said BL head coach Donnie Sosby. “We have freshmen playing and they are getting thrown into the fire. We’ll get better, though. That’s the main thing. We don’t give up two games like that back-to-back around here very often.”

While Current’s new school record was impressive to witness, it also had an underlying warning about issues the Raiders need to address.

“She showed flashbacks of her old self,” said Sosby. “She played a great game, but she also played a lot of minutes in one stretch. That shows the problem with our depth right now. That is something we have to figure out.”

