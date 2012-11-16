Big season in store for area wrestlers

After a few rocky years with the area wrestling scene in terms of postseason success, the 2016-17 season is shaping up to be a memorable one.

In the early 2000’s, it wasn’t uncommon, and often was the norm, for Logan County to have six or more state qualifiers. Over the last two years, there have only been two wrestlers from the county to make it to the state tourney.

However, I believe this season could be a year in which we return to getting a larger group to Columbus.

The Logan County wrestling community takes a lot of pride in representing our area. With several talented individuals and teams back on the mat, this year has the potential to result in numerous success stories.

Individually, Ben Logan state qualifier Cole Houser (126) leads the way of the area’s top returning talent. District placers returning include Indian Lake’s Connor Dixon (170) and Bellefontaine’s C.J. Cook (170), while the Raiders’ Mason Plikerd (170) and the Lakers’ Cole Mefford (195) were both a win shy of placing at the district meet.

From a team standpoint, two of the top three teams in the Central Buckeye Conference are from Logan County. Indian Lake finished second and Bellefontaine was third. Both squads return a good chunk of their teams from last year.

Ben Logan is also improved from last season and should make strides.

