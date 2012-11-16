Chiefs look to start strong at Celina on Friday

Bellefontaine will begin a new era in its boys basketball program Friday as Jason Calton makes his head coaching debut for the Chiefs.

It will be a good test for a new-look Bellefontaine team as it ventures into a hostile environment at Celina to tangle with the Bulldogs.

The fieldhouse at Celina has not been an easy place to play for Bellefontaine teams over the years.

“Celina will play up-tempo transition basketball,” said Calton, who previously served in the BHS program as an assistant coach. “They are very scrappy and they create a lot of possessions with their style of play. It is always a battle with Celina and I do not expect this year to be any different.”

