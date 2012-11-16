Tip-Off Classic restored at Ben Logan

After a one-year hiatus, Benjamin Logan’s Tip-Off Classic is back this weekend to present a four-team tournament that includes three local teams.

The Tip-Off Classic starts Friday with Triad facing North Union in the first game at 6 p.m. and is followed by Ben Logan vs. Riverside at approximately 8 p.m.

The winners of each game will advance to Saturday’s championship game at 8 p.m. The consolation game will precede that game at 6 p.m.

“I assume all four teams expect to win the tournament,” said Ben Logan first-year head coach Matt McCurdy. “That is our goal as well, but our focus is on Riverside. We know we have our hands full Friday and we will come prepared to compete.”

