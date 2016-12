Benjamin Logan’s girls bowling team defeated Riverside and Springfield Catholic Central in a tri-match Wednesday at T-P Lanes.

The Raider girls won with 1,874, the Irish took second with 1,610 and the Pirates came in third with 1,175.

The Raider boys defeated the Pirates 2,188-2,107.

