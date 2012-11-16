Raiders can’t slow Wildcats, but Current reaches milestone

Junior Nikki Current added another milestone in her young career Tuesday night for Benjamin Logan’s girls basketball team.

Benjamin Logan’s Nikki Current, shown in a game last season, went over 1,000 points for her career against Kenton on Tuesday. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO)

The Raider standout surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career in a 75-58 loss to host Kenton. Current scored 15 points against the Wildcats and now has 1,012 points in three seasons for the Raiders.

The loss drops the Raiders to 0-2 on the season.

