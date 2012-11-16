Redskins shake off Chieftains in second half

Bellefontaine’s girls basketball team put together a gritty first-half effort Friday against visiting Wapakoneta, but couldn’t hold on over the final two quarters in the season opener.

Bellefontaine’s Anne West goes up for a basket against a Wapakoneta defender during the second half of their game Friday at BHS. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Chieftains trailed just 19-14 at halftime, but the Redskins were able to pull away in the second half for a 41-28 final.

“I didn’t know what to expect other than that we were facing a good opponent,” said BHS head coach Henry Stolly, who coached the boys program for the last nine years. “I knew our girls would work hard.

“From a boys to girls stand point it wasn’t that different for me as a coach. I wasn’t sure how the little details would go, but overall I was proud of the effort and intensity for 32 minutes. Our girls showed a lot of fight out there.”

