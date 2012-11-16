Raiders’ Crosby signs with Youngstown State

A natural all-around athlete, Coreen Crosby has excelled in every sport she has competed in during her high school career.

Benjamin Logan’s Coreen Crosby signed a letter of intent Friday to compete in track and field at Youngstown State University. Crosby was joined by, from the left, front: her parents Tracy and Eric Crosby; and back: high school assistant track and field coach Trisha Hemmelgarn, middle school coach Jamie Hughes, assistant coach Alli Reule and head coach Mike Coder. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

While the Benjamin Logan senior has been a standout in volleyball and basketball, her biggest successes have come in track and field.

It made for a perfect fit this week when Crosby signed a national letter of intent to compete at Youngstown State, a Division I program.

“I’ve always wanted to do athletics in college,” said Crosby. “It’s a dream come true for me. It’s also intimidating, though, since it’s Division I and everyone is good. It can be stressful.”

“I think she has the ability to do Division I,” said Ben Logan girls track and field head coach Mike Coder. “She has the work ethic and the focus it takes to be at that level. I’m excited for her and it’s a great opportunity for her. It’s something she has been thinking about and shooting for the past few years.”

