West Liberty-Salem runners dominate all-OHC squads

GRACE ADAMS NICK WILLIAMS

Before its postseason success, West Liberty-Salem’s girls and boys cross country programs dominated the Ohio Heritage Conference again this fall. Both teams won league titles and featured the runners of the year.

A total of eight local runners earned first-team OHC honors, while a group of 17 runners earned some level of all-league honors.

The top-seven runners at the OHC meet earned first-team spots, while those finishing in eighth through 14th received second-team spots. Runners finishing in 15th through 21st earned honorable mention awards.

WL-Salem freshman Grace Adams was named the OHC female runner of the year and teammate Nick Williams was named the OHC male runner of the year. Both standouts won their respective league races.

Complete story and more photos in Saturday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!