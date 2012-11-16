3 local players earn CBC player of year honors

Indian Lake, Benjamin Logan and Bellefontaine were statistically three of the best teams in the Central Buckeye Conference this fall. The Lakers repeated as Mad River division champions, while the Chieftains won the Kenton Trail division championship.

ALEX JACOBS BRANDON HENDERSON DEZMIN LYBURTUS

It came with little surprise then that three area players earned CBC player of the year honors. Indian Lake took the top two honors in the Mad River division with Alex Jacobs earning offensive player of the year and teammate Brandon Henderson earning defensive player of the year. Bellefontaine’s Dezmin Lyburtus was named the Kenton Trail offensive player of the year.

Shawnee’s Michael Guyer earned the Kenton Trail defensive player of the year to round out the league’s top awards.

A total of 28 local players received CBC first-team honors on both the Mad River and Kenton Trail divisions.

