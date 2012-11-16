Triad softball standout Ehrenborg signs with Dayton

Triad’s Abby Ehrenborg has earned the opportunity to play softball at the Division I college level.

Ehrenborg signed a letter of intent this week to play for the University of Dayton.

Triad softball standout Abby Ehrenborg, front center, recently signed a letter of intent to play at the University of Dayton. She was joined by, from the left, front row: sister Maddi Ehrenborg, father Tim Ehrenborg, mother, Christi Ehrenborg and sister Elaina Ehrenborg; and back row: athletic director Gary Davis, assistant coach Rick Wilkins, head coach Shari Dixon and assistant coach Bob Brooks. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Despite battling two ACL injuries in her career, Ehrenborg has put up huge offensive numbers.

As a freshman, she was named first-team all-Ohio Heritage Conference after hitting .512.

She then missed her sophomore season with a knee injury.

Last season, she rebounded by hitting .576 with nine home runs, six triples, 14 doubles and 46 RBI.

Also a standout defensive player at her catcher spot, Ehrenborg threw out 19 of 23 base runners who attempted to steal on her last season.

She was named to the Division III all-Ohio second team as a junior.

Dayton is led by head coach Carla LaPlaca. The Flyers went 27-21-1 last season.