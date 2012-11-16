Raised expectations

Lakers look to avenge last year’s loss to Titans

Senior wide receiver Nate Kaffenbarger and the Indian Lake offense will look to keep clicking when the Lakers battle Ottawa-Glandorf in a regional semifinal football game Friday in Wapakoneta. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

Indian Lake was introduced to playoff football by Ottawa-Glandorf last season, with the Lakers losing 23-15 to a Titans’ program that had a big edge in playoff experience.

The Lakers (11-0) will get a chance to redeem themselves against the Titans in a Division IV, Region 14 semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wapakoneta’s Harmon Field.

This time, Indian Lake will have more big-game experience at its benefit. The Lakers are coming off a 34-7 victory over River Valley, which was the school’s first playoff win.

“We felt like last year’s playoff game paid dividends this season in our games against Bellefontaine and Ben Logan,” said Indian Lake head coach Dave Coburn. “That experience last year gave our kids the understanding of what it takes to be successful in a big-game setting. That carried over into our game last week against River Valley. I feel like we are more equipped for this atmosphere than we were last year. The expectation is a little different as well.”

