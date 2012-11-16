Miller signs to play softball at Virginia Tech

It was a day Sammi Miller had anxiously been awaiting.

After two years of anticipation, the Indian Lake softball star was finally able to make her decision to play at Virginia Tech official.

Indian Lake’s Sammi Miller signs her national letter of intent to play softball at Virginia Tech Wednesday at the Indian Lake Board Office. Looking on, from the left, are her father Dink, sister Sydney and mother Joyce. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

Miller, who verbally committed to the Hokies as a sophomore, signed a national letter of intent Wednesday in front of a big crowd in the Indian Lake school board room.

“This means so much to me,” said Miller. “It means I’ve achieved all my goals that I’ve worked so hard at. It’s a huge relief to be signing. Everyone talks about how they can’t decide where to go for college. I’ve known for a long time and I’m just glad I can finally sign now.”

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!