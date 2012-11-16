Spartans win state Christian school title

Calvary Christian’s varsity soccer team made program history over the weekend by winning its first Ohio Christian School Athletic Association state championship at Ohio Christian University.

The Calvary Christian soccer team won the Oho Christian School Athletic Association tournament for the first time with a win over Genoa Christian in the championship game. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Spartans, who were the state runner-up last season, beat Mars Hill Academy of Mason 3-0 in a semifinal match Friday. Calvary then knocked off Genoa Christian of Westerville 6-0 in the title game.

Calvary finished the season with an 18-1 record.

