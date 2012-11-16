Tigers fall to perennial power in playoff opener

West Liberty-Salem’s football team was outmatched Friday as they fell to host Marion Local 34-7 in the opening round of a Division VI, Region 24 playoff game.

West Liberty-Salem’s Levi Moell carries the ball against Marion Local Friday during a state playoff game. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

WL-Salem was held to just 78 yards of total offense, while Marion Local had 306 yards and five touchdowns.

The Tigers finish the season with an overall record of 6-5 and made their sixth consecutive postseason appearance.

“These kids played hard every game,” said West Liberty-Salem head coach Dan McGill. “They maximized their talents and they should be proud of that.

“Those seniors were the best group of seniors I’ve had in my time here. They did a great job of teaching the underclassman that this was a brotherhood and a family.”

Brandon Wolfe led the Tiger offense with 10 carries for 20 yards and a touchdown.

The Flyers were led by Jack Homan who had eight carries for 101 yards and Leugers who completed nine of 16 passes for 92 yards and two scores and also rushed for a score. Matt Kahlig also hauled in three passes for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively for the Tigers, Levi Moell had nine tackles and a fumble recovery and Trevor Burden recorded seven tackles.