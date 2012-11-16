Redskins fight off Raiders’ 2nd-half attack

A sensational individual effort from Cole Waugh was not quite enough for Benjamin Logan to catch Port Clinton on Friday night.

Benjamin Logan’s Cole Waugh makes a catch against Port Clinton during their state playoff game Friday. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Waugh had two long kickoff returns for touchdowns, caught a 75-yard touchdown pass and intercepted a pass on defense, but the host Redskins rode a strong first half to a 41-28 victory in a Division IV, Region 14 playoff opener.

The Raiders turned in a valiant performance in their first playoff appearance. However, they could not overcome five turnovers.

Ben Logan trailed 28-12 at halftime and could not get closer than 13 points in the second half.

“Early turnovers are a killer in a game like this,” said Ben Logan head coach Jeff Fay. “But we believe that without high risk, there is not high reward. We are going to take our chances. That is what we do.”

Waugh, a junior wide receiver, gave the Ben Logan fans that made the two-plus hour drive a lot to cheer about. He returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and added an 88-yard kick return for a TD in the third quarter. He caught 11 passes for 160 yards in addition to his big plays in the return game.

Port Clinton used a balanced attack to put six touchdowns on the scoreboard. Senior running back Emeron Lowe rushed for 185 of the Redskins’ 247 yards on the ground. Port Clinton added 139 through the air.

Ben Logan (9-2) finished with 355 total yards, with 292 coming in the passing game.

On the night, Trey Wilson passed for 292 yards, completing 21-of-38 attempts.

Josh Whitten contributed two catches for 54 yards in his return from injury. Bryden Penhorwood had 35 yards on three catches and Grant Ward had 27 yards on three grabs.