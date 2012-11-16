Big Orange girls embrace tradition

Growing up, the runners of the West Liberty-Salem’s girls cross country team heard about the tradition and watched some of the program’s biggest names reach the state meet.

Now it’s their turn.

West Liberty-Salem’s girls cross country runners embrace each other after qualifying to the Division III state meet Saturday in Troy. (PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

The Big Orange girls head to the OHSAA Division III state meet Saturday at National Trail Raceway to compete at 1:30 p.m. The top 16 individual finishers earn a spot on the podium.

Leading the group is junior two-time state qualifier Reghan Bieleski and freshman standout Grace Adams.

Seniors Jenna Magnuson and Kiana Reames, sophomore Lauren Fowler and freshmen Payton Umphries and Lydia Moell round out the squad of seven.

With a fourth-place finish at last week’s regional meet, this group of runners became the sixth group in program history to reach the state meet and the first since 2012.

“I think we all feel that we’ve done something huge now,” said Magnuson. “We’re a part of that history now. I feel the fact we’ve carried on that tradition and that we’re the sixth team to ever get to state is impressive.”

“When we set team goals this summer, our top goal was to make it to state,” said WL-Salem head coach Ann Vogel. “Since we accomplished that, the pressure is off and the girls seem much more relaxed and confident than they were last week. The girls are looking forward to representing their school and community, and are proud to carry on the Big Orange tradition.”

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!