Williams keeps Tigers’ boys streak going strong

Nick Williams has quietly climbed up an impressive list of runners for the West Liberty-Salem cross country program during his time with the Big Orange.

West Liberty-Salem’s Nick Williams competes at a meet earlier this season at the Ohio Caverns. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

Now a junior, the Tiger standout prepares to race as an individual at the OHSAA Division III state cross country meet Saturday at National Trail Raceway.

Williams competes at 11 a.m. with the top 16 individuals earning a spot on the podium.

“I won’t really be nervous,” said Williams. “I know what I need to do for Saturday. I’m going to go out and give it all I’ve got. There’s nothing to be nervous about.”

“We’re looking at this week as an opportunity for Nick to gain valuable experience, one that he can hopefully draw upon next year in leading our team back to state,” said WL-Salem head coach Mike Louden.

Read complete story in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!