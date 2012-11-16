Clayton aiming to finish with a bang at state tournament

Entering his final state cross country meet, Justin Clayton isn’t focusing on podiums or medals. He is just hoping to be at his best in the last race of his stellar prep career.

Bellefontaine’s Justin Clayton nears the finish line of the Central Buckeye Conference meet earlier this season. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LABATT)

“I really don’t have any goals,” said Clayton of his upcoming trip to the state meet Saturday. “It’s Division I and there will be a lot of people there. I’m just going to go out and give it my all and try to get a personal best.”

The Bellefontaine senior races at 12:30 p.m. in the Division I boys race at National Trail Raceway. It is Clayton’s second straight state appearance.

The top 16 individuals earn a spot on the podium.

