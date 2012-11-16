Big Orange back on the big stage

WL-Salem girls qualify to state, Nick Williams advances as individual

TROY — New faces added to an old history here Saturday at the Division III regional cross country meet as West Liberty-Salem is headed back to the state meet.

West Liberty-Salem’s girls cross country team celebrates after hearing they had qualified to the Division III state meet Saturday in Troy. The Tigers placed fourth to earn the program’s sixth overall state berth. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

The Big Orange girls placed fourth as a team to earn a trip to National Trail Raceway with the group of Grace Adams, Reghan Bieleski, Lydia Moell, Payton Umphries, Kiana Reames, Lauren Fowler and Jenna Magnuson.

Junior Nick Williams also advanced as an individual for the WL-Salem boys by placing 10th.

The top four teams and the top 16 finishers in each race advanced to the Division III state meet Saturday at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

WL-Salem’s girls earned their sixth state appearance and the program’s first since 2012.

“Every time with this group, when I thought maybe we’ve met our match or I’ve put limits on what they can do, they prove me wrong,” said WL-Salem girls head coach Ann Vogel. “They exceed expectations every time.

