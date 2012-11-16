Bellefontaine’s Clayton earns second straight trip to state CC meet

TROY — When the challenge of competing in the Division I cross country field this postseason faced Justin Clayton, the senior standout didn’t break stride.

Bellefontaine’s Justin Clayton runs the final stretch of the boys Division I regional race Saturday at Troy. Clayton placed 15th to earn an individual state berth. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

Clayton qualified to the Division II state meet last season, but the Chieftains moved up to Division I this fall. That made qualifying to the state for a second time even more difficult for Clayton on Saturday at the regional meet in Troy.

Clayton rose to the challenge and placed 15th out of 132 runners with a time of 16:42.7.8.

The top five teams and the top 20 finishers qualified to the Division I state meet Saturday at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

“I felt really good coming into the race,” said Clayton. “We always have a solid game plan. I followed it and finished higher than I thought I would.

