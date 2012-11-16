3 local football teams land in playoffs

For the second consecutive season, Indian Lake’s football team will host a first-round playoff game.

The Lakers were awarded for their perfect regular season with the third seed for the Division IV, Region 14, regional games.

The top eight teams in each region qualified to the postseason, with the top four hosting in the first round.

Indian Lake (10-0) will host sixth-seeded River Valley at 7:30 p.m. Friday. River Valley started the season 2-3, but won its last five games. That included an 18-14 victory over previously unbeaten Jonathan Alder in Week 9. This will be the Vikings’ sixth state playoff appearance.

Benjamin Logan and West Liberty-Salem also secured playoff spots by finishing eighth in their respective regions.

The Raiders saw their bid for a perfect regular season spoiled by a loss to Indian Lake on Friday, but they were still able to tally enough computer points to get into the playoffs. Ben Logan (9-1) plays at top-seeded Port Clinton (9-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Port Clinton is in the state playoffs for the third year overall and the second straight season. It has yet to win a game in the postseason with an 0-2 playoff record.

WL-Salem made a huge jump in Division VI, Region 24, to extend its playoff streak to six straight years. The Tigers (6-4) moved up five spots from 13th to eighth on the strength of their win over Springfield Catholic Central on Friday.

The Tigers, who are in the postseason for the 11th time, play at top-seeded Marion Local at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

One of the top prep programs in Ohio, Marion Local has won eight state championships. This is their 19th year making the playoffs. The Flyers have a playoff record of 62-10.

A preview on each of the three area playoff games will be included in Thursday’s Examiner.