4 area teams remain in playoff chase

A goal of every high school football program is to earn the right to play in the postseason. With one game to go in the 2016 regular season, four of the seven area teams are still within grasp of that goal.

The only sure thing locally is that the winner of the Indian Lake-Ben Logan game tonight will be in the playoffs. The losing team will likely get in as well, but it is also possible it could be left on the outside looking in.

An Indian Lake win should be enough to get a home game in Week 1 of the playoffs. Should Ben Logan win, it will be a little more difficult to get into the top four for the opportunity to host in the first round, but it remains a possibility depending on what else happens tonight in Division IV, Region 14.

The other two teams still mathematically alive are Riverside and West Liberty-Salem.

