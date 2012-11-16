WL-Salem squads again in the hunt for state berths

Much of what West Liberty-Salem’s cross country squads prepare for year round comes down to just a few weekends in October.

Several members of the West Liberty-Salem’s girls cross country team are shown at the Ohio Caverns meet earlier this season. The Big Orange boys and girls compete at the Division III regional meet Saturday in Troy. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Tigers have already captured a pair of Ohio Heritage Conference titles and both have advanced as teams to the Division III regional meet in Troy. Now, the Big Orange prepare for their biggest race of the year Saturday in an attempt to qualify for state.

The Big Orange boys kick off the regional meet in the Division III boys race at 11 a.m. The Big Orange girls, along with Triad’s Holly Cole, compete in the Division III girls race at 1:30 p.m.

The top four teams and runners that finish in the top 16 qualify to the state meet, which is Nov. 5 at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

“The opportunity to get to the state meet is what we train for each season, and that’s what we’re shooting for on Saturday,” said WL-Salem girls head coach Ann Vogel. “We go into each meet with the mindset that we are prepared to give our best effort on this day and the regional meet will be no different.”

Read complete D3 REGIONAL PREVIEW in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!