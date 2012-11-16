Clayton, Stolly representing Chieftains at regional meet

The cornerstones of Bellefontaine’s boys and girls cross country teams are one race away from reaching the pinnacle of the season Saturday.

Bellefontaine’s Justin Clayton races at the Early Bird Invitational earlier this season at Ben Logan. Clayton and fellow Chieftain Aubrey Stolly compete in the OHSAA regional meet Saturday in Troy. (EXAMINER FILE PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

Senior Justin Clayton and sophomore Aubrey Stolly will represent the Chiefs at the OHSAA regional meet in Troy in an attempt to get to the state meet.

Clayton will compete at 12:30 p.m. in the Division I boys race where the top five teams and runners who finish in the top 20 qualify to state.

Stolly will race at 2:15 p.m. in the Division II girls race where the top four teams and runners who finish in the top 16 reach the state meet.

The state meet is Nov. 5 at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

