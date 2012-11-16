Raiders look to corral Cowboys in district final

Cincinnati Wyoming will have the advantage in postseason volleyball experience Saturday night against Benjamin Logan in the Division II district championship at Trent Arena in Kettering, but the Raiders hope to overcome that by riding the grit and talent of their standout seniors.

Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team celebrates after its win over Tippecanoe on Monday. The Raiders will play Cincinnati Wyoming at 6 p.m. Saturday in a Division II district championship match at Kettering Fairmont High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

“To counteract our lack of playing experience at Trent Arena and playing this far into the tourney, we will need to rely on our senior leadership,” said Ben Logan head coach Allison Reule. “Also, we will be relying on the pressure that the last two matches gave us. Under the pressure of multiple must-win-now situations, we played with a lot of heart and grit.”

The Raiders will take a 23-2 record into Saturday’s contest, which begins at 6 p.m. Ben Logan battled through two tough matches in the sectional tournament to get to this point.

Read complete VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW in Friday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!