Historic battle awaits Lakers, Raiders

There have been some big games on the gridiron in the past between Benjamin Logan and Indian Lake, but the stakes have never been as high as they are going into the 2016 edition of the rivalry at 7 p.m. Friday night at Indian Lake.

Indian Lake’s Tyler Reprogle reaches for the ball as Benjamin Logan’s Cole Waugh defends during last year’s meeting between the Raiders and Lakers. For the second straight season, the Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division championship will be decided by the Week 10 matchup between the two Logan County rivals. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

This year’s battle features two undefeated teams playing for a league championship and playoff berths. For regular-season football, the stakes don’t get much bigger.

“Each year our goal is to win a league championship,” said IL head coach Dave Coburn. “Another goal of ours each year is to beat Ben Logan. It just happens this year that to be league champs we must beat Ben Logan.”

The winner of Friday’s game will be outright Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division champions.

“This will be the biggest game that these kids have been a part of,” said Ben Logan head coach Jeff Fay. “There have been important games before, but this one ranks up there with the biggest. I do not expect the atmosphere to be any different than the West Liberty-Salem or Bellefontaine games.”

Read complete story in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!