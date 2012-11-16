Outright Kenton Trail division title on the line for Chiefs in season finale

The 2016 football season has not unfolded as Bellefontaine would have hoped for, but the Chiefs still have some hardware on the line entering their final game of the season.

With a win at home over Kenton Ridge on Friday, the Chiefs (5-4, 3-0) will be outright Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail division champions. If the Cougars win, Bellefontaine would have to settle for a share of the title with the winner of the Shawnee-Tecumseh game.

“There have not been many Bellefontaine players that can say they were a part of two league championships during their career,” said BHS head coach Toby Smith. “Our seniors have that opportunity. We have already clinched a share of the championship and we want to finish that off by winning it outright Friday night.”

GAME PREVIEW, exclusively in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!