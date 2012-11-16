Pirates not worrying about playoff scenarios ahead of Week 10 game

Riverside’s football team is sticking with its one-game-at-a-time approach as it prepares for a regular-season finale at Hardin Northern on Friday.

The Pirates are doing their best to not think about postseason possibilities entering the Northwest Central Conference contest.

After a run to the regional finals last fall, Riverside (6-3, 4-2) is currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture. The Pirates are currently 10th in their region, with only the top eight teams making the playoffs.

While Riverside has a chance to move up and snag a playoff berth, it is something head coach Tim McGill is not concerning his team with this week.

“We can’t control or worry about the playoffs,” said McGill. “What we can control is our effort in our preparation. We are approaching this week like the others, improve ourselves and prepare for the opponent. We are excited to go out and play again this week.”

WEEK 10 PREVIEW, exclusively in Thursday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!