Local resident has ‘dream’ collaboration with Tribe

The power of social media has allowed a local resident to develop a direct connection to the Cleveland Indians’ celebration of their World Series berth.

West Liberty resident Mark Farris, left, and Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Jeff Manship hold up the T-shirt Farris created to celebrate the Indians’ World Series berth. Farris and his wife Kenleigh drove the shirts to Cleveland on Monday in time for the team to have them for Tuesday’s start of the Series. (MARK FARRIS | PHOTO)

A graphic designer and a big fan of the Indians, West Liberty’s Mark Farris posted on Instagram a logo he came up with to celebrate the Indians beating the Toronto Blue Jays to reach the World Series.

“I tagged every Indians’ player I could find,” said Farris.

Tagging refers to attaching a post to the account of other users. Farris did not expect to get any kind of response from the Indians’ players he shared his logo with, so it came with surprise when he received a private message from Tribe relief pitcher Jeff Manship.

“He told me he liked my logo and asked if he could get some T-shirts and stickers with it,” said Farris. “He wanted to share them with his teammates.”

