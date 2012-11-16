Tigers outduel Bulldogs in overtime for district berth

FRANKLIN — A smothering defense wore down Milton-Union and Gabby Hollar netted a late overtime goal to ice a 2-1 victory for West Liberty-Salem’s girls soccer team here Tuesday in a Division III sectional final.

West Liberty-Salem’s Gabby Hollar, right, celebrates with Dierdre McGill after scoring an overtime goal during their Division III sectional final Tuesday in Franklin as teammate Lily Yoder (13) rushes over. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

After seizing the momentum in the second half, WL-Salem’s girls came out energized in the overtime period.

The Tigers broke a 1-1 tie when Dierdre McGill passed the ball to Hollar, who slipped through a pair of Milton-Union defenders 20 feet in front of the goal and shot the ball past the keeper for the game winner with 3:56 left on the overtime clock.

“I was so happy after it went in and then the team came rushing after me,” said Hollar. “I’m so proud of all our girls. We work as a team. Dierdre (McGill) got the ball back to me and we worked to get past their defense and make it through.”

