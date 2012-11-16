Calvary volleyball team advances, claims regional championship

Calvary Christian’s volleyball team advanced in the Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association tournament by defeating Mansfield Temple Christian on Monday to win the Northwest regional championship.

Calvary Christian’s volleyball team poses after winning the OCSAA Northwest regional championship on Monday. Pictured are, from the left, front row: Faith Wenger, Marjorie Boy, Sydnee Durnell, Audrey Slemmons and Brit’tani Brown; and back row: head coach Cari Hyde, Claire Brandt, Ellie Young, Naomi Cook, Mia Printz, Katie Thompson, Joy Brandt, SarahMarie Wilson, Ruth Boy and assistant coach Domini Cook. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

It was the Spartans’ first postseason win in program history and first apperance in the regional tournament. They will travel to Ohio Christian University to compete in the state tournament Nov. 4-5.

Read complete story in Wednesday's Examiner.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

WEB EDITION STARTING AT $9.50 FOR 5 WEEKS!