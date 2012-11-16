Raiders conquer Red Devils in marathon match

Ben Logan advances to play Wyoming for district crown

NEW CARLISLE — Benjamin Logan was one point from being eliminated from the postseason here Monday night. But the Raiders simply refused to accept defeat.

ABOVE: Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team celebrates after recording the winning point against Tippecanoe in a Division II sectional final Monday at Tecumseh High School. HOME PAGE SLIDE SHOW PHOTO: Benjamin Logan’s Stanleigh Archer, left, and Bri Frazier attempt to block a Tippecanoe attack in Monday’s match. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | MATT HAMMOND)

Trailing 14-13 in the fifth and decisive set against Tippecanoe in a Division II sectional volleyball final, the Raiders came up with three straight points to win the match and advance to the district championship.

The Raiders (23-2) prevailed 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 18-25, 16-14 in a thrilling battle that took over two hours to complete.

“The girls kept fighting,” said Ben Logan head coach Allison Reule. “It was a back-and-forth match and we got down in some deep valleys, but the girls never gave up. I am really proud of them.”

