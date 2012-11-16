WL-Salem squads run their way to regionals

CEDARVILLE — It was another business-like performance by West Liberty-Salem’s boys and girls cross country teams here Saturday at the Division III district race as both teams advanced into familiar territory.

West Liberty-Salem's Grace Adams, center, and Reghan Bieleski, right, compete in the girls Division III district race Saturday at Cedarville University. West Liberty-Salem's Michael Conley, far right, competes in the boys Division III race.

The state-ranked Big Orange girls finished fourth as a team and the boys were eighth at Cedarville University to earn trips to the regional meet Saturday in Troy.

Triad’s Holly Cole also advanced as an individual.

In the girls meet, the top eight teams and runners that finished in the top 32 advanced to the regional meet. In the boys meet, the top nine teams advanced, while runners who finished in the top 36 moved on to the regional.

WL-Salem’s girls qualified to their 13th straight regional meet and took home a district runner-up trophy. WL-Salem’s boys reached the regional meet for the seventh straight season. The top two teams receive district championship trophies, while the third-and fourth-place teams receive runner-up trophies.

