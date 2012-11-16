Bellefontaine’s Clayton, Stolly keep season alive

CEDARVILLE — In a sea of talented cross country runners, two familiar faces earned the right to extend their season here Saturday at the district cross country meet at Cedarville University.

Bellefontaine’s Aubrey Stolly, above, and Justin Clayton, home page slide show photo, compete in the district cross country race Saturday at Cedarville University. Both runners qualified as individuals to the regional meet. (EXAMINER PHOTOS | AARON LaBATT)

Bellefontaine senior Justin Clayton advanced out of the boys Division I race, while Bellefontaine sophomore Aubrey Stolly qualified out of the girls Division II race. Clayton is a returning state qualifier and Stolly will make her first trip to the regional meet.

Both Chieftains will compete at the regional in Troy on Saturday for a chance to reach the state meet.

Clayton placed eighth out of 173 runners with a time of 16:36.8 in the boys Division I race, where the top eight teams and top 32 individuals advanced.

Stolly finished 14th out of 143 runners with a time of 20:26.6 in the girls Division II race, where the top seven teams and top 28 individuals moved on to the regional meet.

“Justin ran his race,” said BHS head coach Ben Davis. “There were 22 runners who had a faster time than his coming into this meet. We haven’t had a lightning-quick course all season, so we stuck to his plan, knowing he would beat most of those runners.

“Aubrey punched her ticket to regional for the first time by taking care of business. She had a nice race and we look forward to seeing what she can do next week at the regional.”

