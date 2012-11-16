Tigers blank Newton to reach sectional final

West Liberty-Salem’s girls soccer team made its way back to the sectional championship game for a second consecutive year Saturday by defeating visiting Newton 2-0 in a Division III sectional semfiinal game.

West Liberty-Salem’s Taylor Lauck dribbles the ball through the Newton defense during Saturday’s Division III sectional game at WL-Salem. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Tigers improve to 14-2 on the season and advance to the sectional final where they will play sixth-seeded Milton-Union on Tuesday at Franklin High School.

Scoring for WL-Salem were Taylor Lauck and Kennedie Cox, while Gabby Hollar added an assist.

Defensively, Paige Shafer recorded two saves in goal for the Tigers.

Knights eliminate Chiefs

