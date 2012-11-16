Week 9 high school football recap

Riverside rumbles past W-Goshen

Riverside kept its playoff hopes alive with a 37-6 pasting of host Waynesfield-Goshen on Friday during a Northwest Central Conference football matchup.

Riverside’s Caleb Stevens runs after a catch during the Pirates’ 37-6 victory over Waynesfield-Goshen. (EXAMNER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The Pirates bump their record to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the NWCC standings. The Tigers remain winless at 0-9, 0-6.

Offensively, Lucas Roby led Riverside with 84 rushing yards on four carries, Trey Helminger had 53 rushing yards on four carries and Gaven Anderson tallied 45 rushing yards on six carries. Caleb Stevens added 54 receiving yards on two catches.

Anderson led the Pirates’ defense with eight tackles, Zayne Hakes had seven tackles, Blake Sacks had six tackles and a sack and Logan Parker added four tackles and a fumble recovery.

WL-Salem offense pours on the points against Southeastern

West Liberty-Salem put on an offensive explosion Friday as it blasted host Southeastern 71-21 in an Ohio Heritage Conference football game.

The Tigers won their third straight game to improve to 5-4 overall and 4-3 in the OHC. The Trojans slide to 3-6, 2-4.

WL-Salem was especially impressive in the first quarter after scoring 43 points.

The Tigers piled up 453 yards of total offense on the night, scoring touchdowns on offense, defense and with special teams.

Brandon Wolfe powered WL-Salem’s offense with 153 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 12 carries. Levi Reed finished with 76 rushing yards on eight carries and a score, while Ben Hyland had 59 receiving yards on two catches.

Defensively for the Tigers, Braden Miller led the way with seven tackles.

Raiders race past Knights, ready for Week 10 showdown

Benjamin Logan took care of business early in the first half Friday against host Greenon and cruised to a 48-12 victory in Central Buckeye Conference Mad River division action.

That keeps the Raiders’ record perfect at 9-0 overall and 3-0 in the CBC Mad River division. It also sets up a Week 10 meeting at unbeaten Indian Lake to decide the Mad River division championship.

The Knights stay winless at 0-9, 0-3.

The Raiders racked up 485 total yards while limiting the Knights to 115.

Bryden Penhorwood highlighted the Ben Logan offense with 186 rushing yards on 13 carries. TreyWilson finished the night with 200 passing yards and 53 rushing yards. Nick Brown recorded 84 receiving yards on four catches and Cole Waugh had 81 receiving yards on three grabs.

Defensively, Andy Griffith led the Raiders with 11 tackles, Austin VanBuskirk had nine tackles, Joel Dixon had six tackles and Brown recorded an interception and a fumble recovery.

Early onslaught by SCC overpowers Cardinals

Springfield Catholic Central used a dominating first-half performance to wear down host Triad for a 55-13 victory in an Ohio Heritage Conference football game.

The Irish improve to 6-3 overall and even their OHC mark at 3-3. The Cardinals fall to 1-8 overall and 1-5 in the league.

Offensively for the Cardinals, Dylan Rice recorded 80 rushing yards on 19 carries and Logan McCoy finished with 51 receiving yards on two catches.

Lehman Catholic bounces Ridgemont in NWCC contest

Lehman Catholic’s football team kept itself in the Northwest Central Conference title picture by rolling past host Ridgemont 42-0 on Friday.

The Cavaliers are now 6-3 overall and stay atop the NWCC standings at 5-1, while the Gophers drop to 3-6, 1-5.

Brandon Bennett led the Ridgemont offense with 99 passing yards. Ethan Mouser was his main target with 71 receiving yards on three catches. Cameron Smith added 40 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Defensively for the Gophers, Zavier McGue had 11 tackles, Smith tallied 10 tackles, Cade McKinley had seven tackles and Bennett added six tackles and an interception.

