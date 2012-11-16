Raiders dodge Knights to stay alive

NEW CARLISLE — After an unwelcome dose of surprise to start the night, Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team regrouped and rallied for a five-set win over Greenon on Thursday in a Division II sectional semifinal contest at Tecumseh High School.

Benjamin Logan’s Betsy King (11) and Sarah VanDyke (18) attempt to block a hit by Greenon’s Lacey Gibson during the first set of their Division II sectional semifinal game Thursday night at Tecumseh High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | AARON LaBATT)

The top-seeded Raiders fell in a hole after the Knights won the first two sets 25-23, 26-24.

However, the Raiders fought back with 25-22, 25-18, 15-8 victories to pull out a thrilling win.

“I’m super proud of the girls for the way they battled back,” said BL head coach Allison Reule. “Greenon came out with a lot of intensity and energy. We told them before the match that we needed to match that energy and in games one and two we didn’t do that. The girls kept chipping away and the tide turned for us.”

