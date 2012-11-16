Cleveland deserves this moment

For Cleveland sports fans, this is nirvana.

A city starving for glory was turned upside down with joy after the Cavaliers’ thrilling comeback against Golden State to win its first NBA title.

That would have been enough to keep Cleveland sports fans happy for years, but the Indians have provided even more moments to celebrate with their run to the World Series.

I can’t imagine the celebration on the shores of Lake Erie if the Indians can pull off their first World Series crown since 1948. Whether that happens or not, this is the stuff of dreams for the city of Cleveland and its sports fans.

