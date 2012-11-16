High stakes on the line for Indian Lake-BHS showdown

Friday’s Bellefontaine at Indian Lake matchup is what late-season football is all about.

Indian Lake and quarterback Alex Jacobs will clash with a Bellefontaine defense that has not allowed a point in eight straight quarters when the two teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Indian Lake. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Chiefs and Lakers meet in a Logan County battle that is loaded with postseason implications.

Indian Lake (8-0) will attempt to keep its undefeated season intact and solidify its playoff resume.

