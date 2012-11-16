Tigers want to push hard at the finish line

With an outside chance of making the state playoffs this season, West Liberty-Salem’s football team is sticking to the recipe that has delivered success to them in the past.

The Tigers are focusing on one game at a time as the season winds down. At 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the Ohio Heritage Conference, the Tigers want to end on a positive note. That starts Friday at Southeastern.

“We are taking the same approach that we do every week,” said WL-Salem head coach Dan McGill. “We want to be playing better this week than we did last week.

“This team has done a good job of embracing an attitude of wanting to improve every day. We talk about peaking at the end of the season regardless of who we play or if there will be a playoff opportunity for us.”

