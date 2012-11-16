Ben Logan makes quick work of Bison

NEW CARLISLE — Benjamin Logan’s volleyball team did not waste any time in dispatching its first tournament opponent here Tuesday night.

Benjamin Logan’s Sarah VanDyke records a kill during Tuesday’s Division II sectional tournament match against Belmont at Tecumseh High School. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The top-seeded Raiders breezed to a 25-3, 25-0, 25-3 victory over an outmatched Belmont squad in a Division II sectional opener at Tecumseh High School.

“We wanted to focus on what we need to get better at,” said Ben Logan head coach Allison Reule. “We wanted to work on our setter-middle hitter connections and also on our right-side hitting. We also wanted to make sure we maintained our focus, and I thought the girls did a very good job of that tonight.”

