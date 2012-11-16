Chiefs avenge prior loss to Cougars with tourney win

Bellefontaine’s girls soccer team edged host Kenton Ridge 2-1 on Tuesday to advance in a Division II sectional tournament opener in Springfield.

Bellefontaine’s Trisha Sales attempts to get past a Kenton Ridge defender during Tuesday’s Division II sectional game in Springfield. (EXAMINER PHOTO | MATT HAMMOND)

The fifth-seeded Chieftains lost to the third-seeded Cougars 1-0 earlier this season, but were able to avenge that defeat and keep their season alive Tuesday.

“It was a well played game by both teams,” said BHS head coach Matt Price. “I am happy for our girls to get this win. It’s been a year of a lot of adversity with a number of injuries and illness. It would have been easy to call it a year, but they were determined to battle back and get that elusive win at Kenton Ridge.”



