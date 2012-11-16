Robb powers Chieftains past scrappy Wildcats

Derek Robb scored all three of Bellefontaine’s goals as the host Chiefs clawed out a 3-1 win over visiting Springfield in a Division I boys sectional soccer contest Monday at AcuSport Stadium.

Bellefontaine’s Derek Robb, left, scores one of his three goals Monday in a 3-1 Division I sectional tournament win over Springfield at AcuSport Stadium. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)

The Chiefs are now 8-6-3 and advance to play Beavercreek, the seventh-ranked Division I team in the state, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Beavercreek.

Springfield came into the game with a 1-13-2 record, but put up a tough fight.

