Robb powers Chieftains past scrappy Wildcats
- Written by THE BELLEFONTAINE EXAMINER STAFF
Derek Robb scored all three of Bellefontaine’s goals as the host Chiefs clawed out a 3-1 win over visiting Springfield in a Division I boys sectional soccer contest Monday at AcuSport Stadium.
Bellefontaine’s Derek Robb, left, scores one of his three goals Monday in a 3-1 Division I sectional tournament win over Springfield at AcuSport Stadium. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)
The Chiefs are now 8-6-3 and advance to play Beavercreek, the seventh-ranked Division I team in the state, at 7 p.m. Thursday at Beavercreek.
Springfield came into the game with a 1-13-2 record, but put up a tough fight.
